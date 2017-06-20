Argentina v Iceland – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina v Iceland

Iceland make their debut at a World Cup and will look to follow up their heroics at the European Championships two years ago when they famously got the better of Roy Hodgson’s England. Argentina will provide a stern test in the Group D opener in Moscow – the South Americans made hard work of qualifying for the tournament but with the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain in their ranks, they will take some beating. Presented by Mark Pougatch.

 

