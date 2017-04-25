Anthony Joshua: The Road to Klitschko

Tuesday 25 April 2017

Anthony Joshua: The Road to Klitschko

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko will be the biggest live event in the history of British boxing. For the past two years Anthony has allowed a television production team unique access behind the scenes as he worked towards this moment. The result of that access is an intimate portrayal of a young fighter and his rise to the very pinnacle of boxing’s most dangerous division. Exclusive scenes shot in his dressing room before and after fights reveal an Anthony Joshua not normally seen by the public. We also see him in his hotel, waiting for fight time; in his gym, working on his strategy; even on holiday as he winds down between bouts. As the date of the Klitschko fight draws near cameras follow him to New York and Germany as he meets up with his opponent to help promote the fight. For Joshua, this represents a defining fight on his journey towards heavyweight unification. And there’s real jeopardy: this is the first fight that Anthony Joshua could lose.

Watch Online – Anthony Joshua: The Road to Klitschko