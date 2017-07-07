Latest Transfer News from UK newspapers.

Friday 07 July 2017

Romelu Lukaku’s career in numbers

A look at the key facts and figures behind the career of star striker Romelu Lukaku.

Furious Antonio Conte’s Chelsea future is in doubt after the Blues’ summer transfer failings.

Liverpool and Spurs target Demarai Gray wants assurances from Leicester about his first-team prospects. Leicester are prepared to spend £25m on Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Romelu Lukaku’s imminent £75m switch to Manchester United from Everton has accelerated Wayne Rooney’s exit from Old Trafford.

Leicester will make a £20m bid to snatch Kelechi Iheanacho from under the noses of Premier League rivals West Ham and Southampton.

Middlesbrough are to return with an improved offer for Cyrus Christie after Derby rejected their second bid.

Aston Villa are set to win the race for Glenn Whelan after Derby ended their interest in the midfielder.

Florian Lejeune thought Rafa Benitez was a ‘prank caller’ when he phoned to lure him to Newcastle.

Pedro Obiang is poised to commit his long-term future to West Ham.

Real Madrid have told Kylian Mbappe to ‘expect us’ as they tell him he will be signed after Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez leave the club.

Leeds are keen to sign Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

Stoke City have revived their bid to sign £12m-rated Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

Leicester are in pole position to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho in a £25m deal.

Liverpool have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Naby Keita after Leipzig insisted they will not sell any “key players” this summer.

Chelsea have not ruled out an Eden Hazard and James Rodriguez swap deal.

Manchester United are considering a swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Julian Weigl.

Leeds United are plotting a swoop for Manchester United starlet Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

Chelsea are closing in on a deal for Swansea striker Fernando Llorente.

Nemanja Matic fears his move to Manchester United could be off.

Sir Alex Ferguson has told pals he would have signed John Terry on a free if he was still Manchester United boss.

Sam Allardyce’s retirement plans could be put on hold following MLS interest.

Hector Bellerin’s future will be resolved in a meeting with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Liverpool have been told to forget about signing RB Leipzig ace Naby Keita.

Leicester are favourites to sign Kelechi Iheanacho after West Ham pulled the plug on a deal for the Manchester City forward.

Manchester United could wait until the January transfer window to sign Benfica star Nelson Semedo.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has spoken to Ronald Koeman about a potential transfer to Everton.

Riyad Mahrez is expected to start pre-season training with Leicester on Friday as Arsenal are unwilling to match his £50m price tag.

Arsenal have not made an approach for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, according to his agent.

Manchester United have agreed a world-record £100m deal with Everton for Romelu Lukaku that includes the sale of Wayne Rooney, who is valued at about £10m.

Chelsea, whose manager Antonio Conte is furious that Manchester United have been allowed to steal a march of one of their prime transfer targets, claim they remain Romelu Lukaku’s first-choice destination.

Watford have joined the race to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Marseille believe they are in pole position to sign France striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal in a deal worth £24.7m plus add-ons.

Brighton and Sunderland are interested in signing West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass.

Dedryck Boyata could miss Celtic’s entire Champions League qualifying campaign after rupturing knee ligaments.