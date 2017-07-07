Latest Transfer News from UK newspapers.
Friday 07 July 2017
Romelu Lukaku’s career in numbers
A look at the key facts and figures behind the career of star striker Romelu Lukaku.
- Furious Antonio Conte’s Chelsea future is in doubt after the Blues’ summer transfer failings.
- Liverpool and Spurs target Demarai Gray wants assurances from Leicester about his first-team prospects. Leicester are prepared to spend £25m on Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.
- Romelu Lukaku’s imminent £75m switch to Manchester United from Everton has accelerated Wayne Rooney’s exit from Old Trafford.
- Leicester will make a £20m bid to snatch Kelechi Iheanacho from under the noses of Premier League rivals West Ham and Southampton.
- Middlesbrough are to return with an improved offer for Cyrus Christie after Derby rejected their second bid.
- Aston Villa are set to win the race for Glenn Whelan after Derby ended their interest in the midfielder.
- Florian Lejeune thought Rafa Benitez was a ‘prank caller’ when he phoned to lure him to Newcastle.
- Pedro Obiang is poised to commit his long-term future to West Ham.
- Real Madrid have told Kylian Mbappe to ‘expect us’ as they tell him he will be signed after Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez leave the club.
- Leeds are keen to sign Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.
- Stoke City have revived their bid to sign £12m-rated Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.
- Leicester are in pole position to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho in a £25m deal.
- Liverpool have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Naby Keita after Leipzig insisted they will not sell any “key players” this summer.
- Chelsea have not ruled out an Eden Hazard and James Rodriguez swap deal.
- Manchester United are considering a swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Julian Weigl.
- Leeds United are plotting a swoop for Manchester United starlet Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.
- Chelsea are closing in on a deal for Swansea striker Fernando Llorente.
- Nemanja Matic fears his move to Manchester United could be off.
- Sir Alex Ferguson has told pals he would have signed John Terry on a free if he was still Manchester United boss.
- Sam Allardyce’s retirement plans could be put on hold following MLS interest.
- Hector Bellerin’s future will be resolved in a meeting with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.
- Liverpool have been told to forget about signing RB Leipzig ace Naby Keita.
- Leicester are favourites to sign Kelechi Iheanacho after West Ham pulled the plug on a deal for the Manchester City forward.
- Manchester United could wait until the January transfer window to sign Benfica star Nelson Semedo.
- Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has spoken to Ronald Koeman about a potential transfer to Everton.
- Riyad Mahrez is expected to start pre-season training with Leicester on Friday as Arsenal are unwilling to match his £50m price tag.
- Arsenal have not made an approach for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, according to his agent.
- Manchester United have agreed a world-record £100m deal with Everton for Romelu Lukaku that includes the sale of Wayne Rooney, who is valued at about £10m.
- Chelsea, whose manager Antonio Conte is furious that Manchester United have been allowed to steal a march of one of their prime transfer targets, claim they remain Romelu Lukaku’s first-choice destination.
- Watford have joined the race to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.
- Marseille believe they are in pole position to sign France striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal in a deal worth £24.7m plus add-ons.
- Brighton and Sunderland are interested in signing West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass.
- Dedryck Boyata could miss Celtic’s entire Champions League qualifying campaign after rupturing knee ligaments.