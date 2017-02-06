Munich documentary – MUTV

Monday 06 February 2017

On 6 February 1958, a charter plane carrying 44 people crashed after refuelling at Munich Airport.

The accident claimed 23 lives, among them eight Manchester United players and three club officials, all of whom were returning from Yugoslavia, where Matt Busby’s side had beaten Red Star Belgrade 5-4 on aggregate the previous day to reach the European Cup semi-finals.

Here, on ManUtd.com, we offer you MUTV’s much-heralded Munich documentary in nine parts.

We hope you take the time to watch the videos and learn more about an indelible part of United’s history. We will never forget.

