EPL: BBC Match of the Day 2 – MOTD2

Intro

BBC Match of the Day2 MOTD2

Sunday 05 February 2017

Gabby Logan reviews the day’s Premier League action, featuring Leicester City v Manchester United at the King Power Stadium and Manchester City v Swansea City at the Etihad Stadium. United have already enjoyed two victories over the Foxes this season, in the Community Shield and in the reverse league fixture at Old Trafford, while the Swans were looking to cause a major upset in their fight to avoid relegation

Watch Online – BBC Match of the Day – MOTD

Part 1



Video still processing if video still not available yet!