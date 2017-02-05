EPL: BBC Match of the Day – MOTD

Intro

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Saturday 04 February 2017

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, which included Chelsea v Arsenal at Stamford Bridge and Crystal Palace v Sunderland at Selhurst Park. The Blues were thrashed by the Gunners in the reverse fixtures, but then went on an outstanding run of form that saw them take control of the race for the title

Watch Online – BBC Match of the Day – MOTD

Part 1



Video still processing if video still not available yet!